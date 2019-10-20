Roby (hamstring) is expected to be out until after Houston's Week 10 bye, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The 27-year-old was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, but it now looks as though he'll also miss the next two contests. Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) is expected to return this week, while Phillip Gaines should again step into the starting role in Roby's absence.