Texans' Bradley Roby: Limited during OTAs
Roby (undisclosed) didn't participate in the team portion of OTAs on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's unclear what sort of injury Roby is dealing with at the moment, but head coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday that he expects Roby to practice at some point in the spring before training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. A healthy Roby is set to take the reins as Houston's top cornerback, after he made 50 tackles and an interception for Denver last season.
