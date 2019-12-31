Play

Roby (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, he reports.

Roby missed the season finale against the Titans after popping up on the injury report last Thursday. His injury was initially considered minor, so it's a positive sign that he's still on the practice field, albeit in a limited fashion. Roby has two more practices to get to full speed before Saturday's wild-card playoff game against the Bills.

