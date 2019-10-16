Roby (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Roby picked up a significant hamstring injury during Sunday's win over the Chiefs and is expected to miss multiple weeks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, so his limited participation in Wednesday's practice seems to be a substantial step in the right direction. It still appears as though rookie Lonnie Johnson will step into the starting lineup in Roby's stead Week 7, but it'll be worth monitoring the 2014 first-round pick's participation in practice as the week continues.

