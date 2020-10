Roby had seven tackles, an interception and two passes defensed in Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to the Titans.

Roby's pick midway through the fourth quarter led to Houston's final score, which gave the Texans a 36-29 lead with 1:50 left, but the defense was unable to hold it. The interception was Roby's first of the season. He's been the best of a weak secondary, leading the unit with a 72.2 coverage grade and 68.9 overall defensive grade, per Pro Football Focus.