Roby claims his hamstring is improving and hopes to be back soon, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports

Roby suffered the injury back in Week 6 against the Chiefs and will have had almost five weeks to rest it before the Texans take on the Ravens in Week 11. If the 27-year-old can return, Gareon Conley would see his playing time reduced significantly. The Ohio State product has 24 tackles (22 solo) and four pass breakups this season.

