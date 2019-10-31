Roby (hamstring) won't travel to London for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Roby is set to miss a third straight contest due to his lingering hamstring issue. With Tashaun Gipson (back) and Lonnie Johnson (concussion) also not playing Sunday, Houston's secondary could prove an area of weakness for Jacksonville's aerial attack to exploit.

