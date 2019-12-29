Play

Roby (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's divisional matchup with Tennessee.

Roby was a late add to the injury report Thursday, but with the Texans locking up the division, they elected to rest their cornerback. With the veteran sidelined, Gareon Conley figures to see increased snaps in the defensive backfield.

