Texans' Bradley Roby: Out in Week 8
Roby (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Raiders.
Roby was said to be trending toward not playing Saturday, and this report confirms it. Roby will be joined on the sidelines by secondary mates Tashaun Gipson (back) and Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), leaving the back end of Houston's defense especially short-handed. Gareon Conley, just acquired in a trade with the Raiders earlier in the week, will have a chance to face his former mates as the starting right cornerback in Roby's stead.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...