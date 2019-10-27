Roby (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Raiders.

Roby was said to be trending toward not playing Saturday, and this report confirms it. Roby will be joined on the sidelines by secondary mates Tashaun Gipson (back) and Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), leaving the back end of Houston's defense especially short-handed. Gareon Conley, just acquired in a trade with the Raiders earlier in the week, will have a chance to face his former mates as the starting right cornerback in Roby's stead.

