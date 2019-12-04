Texans' Bradley Roby: Picks off Brady
Roby recorded four tackles (three solo), one sack, one defended pass and one interception during Sunday's 28-22 win over the Patriots.
Roby returned in strong fashion after missing five games due to a hamstring strain. He jumped the route of rookie wideout N'Keal Harry early in Week 13's contest to pick up his first interception of the season, a play which facilitated Houston's first scoring drive of the night. The 2014 first-round pick will look to keep up his momentum against Denver, his former team, in Week 14.
