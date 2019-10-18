Texans' Bradley Roby: Questionable for Sunday
Roby (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
Roby suffered what was described as a significant hamstring injury last week against the Chiefs, but he still has a chance to play Sunday coming out of the Colts' bye week. Lonnie Johnson figures to see a bump in playing time should Roby be inactive, but the fact that Jonathan Joseph (hamstring) is also questionable could complicate things.
