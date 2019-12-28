Play

Roby (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Roby was added to the injury report on Thursday, and although the injury is considered minor, the cornerback may sit out Sunday's game in order to be 100-percent for the playoffs. If Roby does not suit up, Gareon Conley figures to see increased snaps in the defensive backfield.

