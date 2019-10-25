Roby (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Roby was previously expected to be sidelined through Houston's Week 10 bye, but the fact he still has a chance to play Sunday indicated that's no longer the case. Even if he doesn't suit up Week 8, the 27-year-old appears near a return after working as a limited participant in practice all week.

