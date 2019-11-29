Play

Roby (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Roby is set to retake the field after a five-game absence. The 2014 first-round pick will draw his usual start at cornerback across from Jonathan Joseph, and he'll work to contain New England's aerial attack.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories