Roby won't play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to disciplinary reasons, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It was reported Saturday that Roby wouldn't be traveling for the game for unspecified reasons, as the cornerback appears to have upset the coaching staff. With quarterback Gardner Minshew (thumb) sidelined for the contest, Jacksonville is expected to turn to 2020 sixth-round pick Jake Luton. On defense for Houston, Vernon Hargreaves and Phillip Gaines will be responsible for covering Jacksonville's DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault on Sunday.