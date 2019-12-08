Texans' Bradley Roby: Trending in right direction
Roby (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver, is expected to play, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Roby logged limited practice time at every session this week, so it appears that was more of a management strategy. He suited up in 85 snaps in Week 13, and is expected to see similar usage if he's officially in the lineup. Word on Roby's status should come about an hour and a half prior to kickoff when official inactives are released.
