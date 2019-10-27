Roby (hamstring) is not expected to play in Sunday's game against Oakland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Roby was previously expected to be out until at least Week 10 following the team's bye week, so this news isn't quite surprising. There is still a chance Roby can return next week against Jacksonville, especially considering he logged limited practice time this past week. If this news holds, recently-acquired cornerback Gareon Conley would be in line to start against his former team.