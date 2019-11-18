Texans' Bradley Roby: Trending toward game-time call
Coach Bill O'Brien said Roby (hamstring) will likely be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Colts, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.
Roby has been sidelined for the last four outings, but he worked as a limited participant in practice last week. It's worth monitoring Roby's practice status during the week, although he's not expected to rise to full participation. The Texans could desperately use Roby's support in the secondary, as they've allowed an average of 279 passing yards per game and 11 total touchdowns during his absence.
