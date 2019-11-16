Play

Roby (hamstring) did not travel with the team to Baltimore and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's Week 11 contest.

Both Roby and wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) managed to participate on a limited basis at practice all week, but ultimately weren't healthy enough to make the trip to Baltimore. Gareon Conley and Lonnie Johnson are likely options to replace Roby in the starting lineup.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories