Roby didn't travel with the team and won't play in Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

This isn't related to an injury or COVID-19, but the team didn't reveal any further details about why Roby won't play against the divisional opponent. The 28-year-old is Houston's best cornerback, so now Vernon Hargreaves and Phillip Gaines will be responsible for covering DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault, who will be catching balls from rookie Jake Luton. The team likely will clarify Roby's situation in the upcoming week.