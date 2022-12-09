Cooks (calf) is not participating in practice Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cooks is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Cowboys, as Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reported Thursday, and his missing a third straight practice would seem to affirm that notion. With Nico Collins (foot) also potentially trending in the wrong direction for Week 14, Davis Mills could be short staffed in his return to the starting role. Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore and Amari Rodgers may have to step up as the Texans' top receivers on Sunday.
