Cooks was limited during Monday's practice due to a quadriceps injury.
Cooks' quad injury is a new development, but there's not yet any real reason to worry about his availability for Thursday's regular-season opener against Kansas City. The 26-year-old field stretcher will have two more opportunities to resume practicing in full and completely shed his injury tag. In the event that Cooks were limited at all Week 1, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills would likely be the primary beneficiaries of increased snaps alongside Will Fuller.