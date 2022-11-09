Cooks (personal/wrist) was in attendance for the Texans' practice Wednesday, but he was on the sideline for drills during the open portion of the session and is expected to be listed as a non-participant on the team's first official Week 10 injury report, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cooks was listed as questionable ahead of the Texans' Week 9 game against the Eagles due to a personal matter and a wrist injury, but he was ultimately inactive for Houston's 29-17 loss. Despite his inclusion on the injury report, Cooks' absence last week might have had more to do with his dissatisfaction about staying put in Houston following the Nov. 1 trade deadline, though head coach Lovie Smith hasn't confirmed as much. Cooks returned to the Texans' team facility Friday, and his presence at practice Wednesday would seem to suggest he's putting any differences with the organization aside and angling toward a return to the lineup Sunday against the Giants. Kubena notes that Wednesdays have typically been rest days for Cooks all season, so as long as the wideout is back on the field Thursday as a full participant, he should be on track to play this weekend.