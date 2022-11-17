Cooks (hip/wrist) was present for Thursday's practice, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.
Per the report, Cooks -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- was spotted participating in the individual portion of the session. The Texans' upcoming practice report will relay the wideout's official level of participation, but Cooks' return to the field Thursday bodes well for his availability for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
More News
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Four catches in return•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Rejoining lineup Sunday•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Likely to suit up against Giants•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Listed as questionable for Week 10•