The Texans will lean more on Cooks following Will Fuller's six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston's depth at wide receiver will be tested without Fuller and Randall Cobb (toe) on injured reserve. At the top of the revamped depth chart is Cooks, who has 52 receptions for 719 yards and three touchdowns. After a slow start with his new team, Cooks has averaged six catches for 83 yards over the last seven games.