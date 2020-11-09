Cooks recorded three receptions on nine targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Jaguars.

Cooks started the game with a big play, taking off for a 57-yard score on the Texans' second play from scrimmage. He was largely inefficient with his remaining targets, though he did manage two additional receptions of 17 and nine yards. Most importantly, Cooks had plenty of opportunity to produce and now has nine or more targets in four consecutive contests. He and the Texans will head to Cleveland for a Week 10 matchup against the Browns.