Cooks caught all seven of his targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Chargers.

Cooks trailed teammate Nico Collins' 82 receiving yards, but he still led the Texans in both targets and receptions while scoring for the first time this season. The veteran's touchdown came from 18 yards to begin the fourth quarter, making it a one-score game after Houston trailed 21-0 early on. Despite his team ultimately losing a third straight game, Cooks now approaches Week 5's meeting with the Jaguars coming off his best performance of the campaign.