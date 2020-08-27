Houston offensive coordinator Tim Kelly attributed the chemistry Cooks has with quarterback Deshaun Watson to their offseason work together.

"First of all, I think they got some work together this offseason by themselves. That just goes to show the type of pros both those two. In their quote-unquote off time they made sure they were able to link up and get some work throwing," said Kelly. The offensive coordinator also mentioned Cooks' active participation in meetings. Cooks is expected to start opposite Will Fuller when the Texans open the season against the Chiefs.