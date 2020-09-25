Cooks (quadriceps) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Pittsburgh.
Cooks has been hampered by a quad injury each of the first three weeks of the season, only to be available for game days. In the Texans' first two contests, he posted a combined seven catches (on 13 targets) for 115 yards. That said, when he logged 90 percent of the snaps on offense this past weekend against the Ravens, Cooks put up a healthy 5-95-0 line on eight targets. He'll aim to have similar success this weekend against a Steelers defense that has given up 13.7 YPC to wide receivers in 2020.