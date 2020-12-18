Cooks (neck) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Listed as questionable ahead of last week's loss to the Bears, Cooks initially appeared on track to play before his situation took a turn for the worse and the Texans opted to make him inactive. The week off appears to have done Cooks some good, as he practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday before taking every rep in the Texans' final Week 15 practice. With his injury no longer a concern, Cooks should rank as the clear top target for quarterback Deshaun Watson in what could be a pass-happy game script for the Texans, who are sizable road underdogs for the divisional matchup.