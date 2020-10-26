Cooks recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 60 yards in Week 7 against the Packers.

Cooks finished second on the team in both targets and receptions behind Randall Cobb. After recording 21 targets through his first four games in Houston, Cooks has commanded 30 targets in his past three contests and put together a combined line of 24 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns. While Will Fuller will likely still be the most productive Texans wideout going forward, Cooks has clearly gained a significant role in the offense. He and the team will be on a Week 8 bye, but draw a positive matchup against the Jaguars in week 9.