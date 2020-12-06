Cooks caught five of eight targets for 65 yards during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Colts.

In the absence of Will Fuller (suspension), Cooks surprisingly finished third on the team in catches and receiving yards while finishing second in targets. He briefly left the game to be checked for a possible concussion but was able to return. Additionally, his status as the team's most experienced wideout drew more attention from a formidable Colts defense, but he still managed to reach the 60-yard mark for the seventh time in his last eight games. In fact, Cooks is averaging 80.8 yards per game during that span and will look to continue his consistent production next Sunday against the Bears.