Cooks (calf) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Cowboys, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com.

Per Wilson, Nico Collins (foot) is also a candidate to miss the contest, and if both players are out this weekend, Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore would next in line for the Texans' Week 14 wideout snaps. Added clarity with regard to status of Cooks -- who didn't play last week against the Browns -- should arrive no later than Friday, once Houston's final injury report is posted.