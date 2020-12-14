Interim coach Romeo Crennel said Monday that Cooks (foot/neck) will be evaluated leading up to Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official sitereports.

Crennel said that Cooks will have a good chance to suit up against the Colts as long as he can resume practicing, so the 27-year-old's status will warrant close monitoring as the week progresses. Keke Coutee and Chad Hansen once again figure to handle expanded roles on offense if Cooks were to miss time, especially with Will Fuller (suspension) out and Randall Cobb (toe) not expected to return from IR. On a positive note for Houston, David Johnson (undisclosed) is expected to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.