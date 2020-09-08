Cooks (quadriceps) has been managing his injury since training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cooks' quad issue only came to light via Monday's first injury report of the season, but Cooks has reportedly been limited by it throughout training camp. Wilson notes that the injury kept Cooks from participating in much full-team work, and that the Texans have been managing his workload. Houston has a more than capable No. 4 receiver in Kenny Stills, so it wouldn't completely hamper the offense to continue taking a cautious approach to Cooks' recovery. He'll have two more chances to practice fully before Thursday's regular-season opener against the Chiefs.