The Texans listed Cooks (calf) as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
Cooks concluded last week with two consecutive limited practices, but he was ultimately ruled out ahead of Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs, marking his third straight absence. While the Texans' decision to list Cooks as a limited participant to begin Week 16 prep suggests he hasn't suffered any sort of setback, the veteran wideout may need to upgrade to full activity by Thursday to boost his odds of playing Saturday at Tennessee. At this stage of the week, the statuses of Houston's top three receivers are in flux, as Nico Collins (foot) was a non-participant Tuesday while Chris Moore (foot) joined Cooks as a limited participant.
