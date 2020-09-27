Cooks caught three of five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Steelers.

No Texans pass-catcher was targeted more than five times Sunday, but Cooks still managed to tie Will Fuller with a team-high five targets. However, outside of a 20-yard reception in the first quarter, Cooks was ineffective. He battled a quadriceps injury throughout the practice week and has been on the injury report all season, so perhaps it's holding him back to some degree. Cooks will look to get back on track in Week 4 against the Vikings, who have allowed five total passing touchdowns and an average of 299.3 passing yards per game this year.