Cooks was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report with wrist and non-injury related designations.
While that's the official listing, Cooks wasn't seen at Tuesday's walkthrough, after which coach Lovie Smith said the wide receiver was excused for "personal reasons," according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. Cooks' name was bandied about in trade rumors in advance of Tuesday's deadline, but he wasn't dealt and remains under contract with the Texans. It's unknown if his status for Thursday's game against the Eagles is in peril, but Wednesday's practice report could provide a ruling on his availability for Week 9.