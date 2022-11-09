Cooks was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to a listed wrist issue.
Cooks was inactive for last Thursday's game against the Eagles because of personal reasons, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN, with the wideout reportedly frustrated that he wasn't dealt ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. That said, Cooks is expected to practice Thursday, with Bien-Aime suggesting that the pass-catcher -- who was present for Wednesday's practice, but didn't participate -- was getting a veteran day off in advance of Sunday's game against the Giants, a notion that would be supported by Cooks practicing in any capacity Thursday.
More News
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: At practice, but not participating•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Will return to team facilites•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Inactive Thursday•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Status for Thursday's game unclear•
-
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Questionable for Thursday•