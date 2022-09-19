Cooks secured four of 10 targets for 54 yards in the Texans' 16-9 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Cooks finished tied with Nico Collins in receptions and also paced the Texans in targets on a busy afternoon. Through two games, the veteran speedster appears to once again be Davis Mills' favorite target, already having garnered a whopping 22 looks in that span. Cooks' next opportunity to build on what is now an 11-136 line comes in a Week 3 road interconference clash with the Bears at Soldier Field.