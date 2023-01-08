Cooks secured five of six targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday.

If Sunday was indeed Cooks' swan song in Houston, he went out with a flourish. The veteran wideout led the Texans in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon, and he had a key 30-yard grab on Houston's wild game-winning drive. In a somewhat tumultuous season that saw Cooks express his displeasure with not being traded to a contender at the deadline, the nine-year veteran posted a 57-699-3 line across 13 games despite the team's shaky quarterback situation. Cooks has a massive cap hit of over $26 million for 2023, so if he's indeed moving on as appears very likely, he's made a solid case heading into free agency.