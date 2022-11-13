Cooks (wrist) is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cooks is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's road matchup, but his wrist injury is reportedly considered minor and his absence versus the Eagles in Week 9 was due to personal reasons, not health. The final word on Cooks' status will come prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but it's expected that the 29-year-old wideout will suit up to operate as Davis Mills' top receiver.