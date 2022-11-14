Cooks recorded four receptions on seven targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. He added one carry for five yards.

Cooks returned from a one-game absence and finished second on the team in targets, receptions and yards. Most of his catches were non-consequential, though he did chip in a 25-yard gain early in the fourth quarter to get the Texans into the red zone. Two plays later, he caught a 19-yard touchdown, but the play was nullified by a holding penalty. Cooks has now failed to top 50 receiving yards in four of his eight games on the season.