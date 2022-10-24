Cooks caught four of five targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Raiders.

While Houston quarterback Davis Mills set season highs in passing attempts, completions and yards, Cooks didn't wind up seeing much of that production. The five targets were actually a season low for the veteran wideout, although his fantasy floor remains solid as he's caught at least four passes in every game but one. With trade rumors swirling around him, Cooks' value could receive a boost if he's sent to a contender with a need for a downfield threat, but if he remains with the Texans he'll face the Titans in Week 8.