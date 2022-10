Cooks caught four of six targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

He was the only player on either team to top 26 receiving yards, as Derrick Henry and the Tennessee running game dominated and neither quarterback produced much. Cooks at least left a positive impression on potential suitors with the trade deadline approaching, and he's caught at least four passes in four straight games heading into a Week 9 clash with the Eagles -- assuming that he's still on the Houston roster.