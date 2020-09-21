Cooks caught five of eight targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2.

One of the bright spots of Houston's second consecutive loss was seeing quarterback Deshaun Watson and Cooks establish a rhythm. Cooks had just two catches for 20 yards in Week 1 when the receiver dealt with a quadriceps injury. He became the top man at wide receiver for a stretch when Will Fuller left with a hamstring injury. Fuller eventually returned, but did not have a target, which is notable. Cooks and Watson will continue their rapport Week 3 on the road against the Steelers, who have a 78.9 defensive quarterback rating.