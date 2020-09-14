Coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that the health of Cooks (quadriceps) is "on the upswing," Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Cooks managed to play through his quad injury during Thursday's season-opening loss to the Chiefs, though he was limited to a modest two catches for 20 yards on five targets. The veteran receiver looks in line to increase his practice workload leading up to Sunday's tilt against the Ravens, but fantasy managers may have difficulty trusting Cooks in a tough defensive matchup unless he's able to fully shed his injury. To look on the bright side of Cooks' lackluster Houston debut, it's encouraging that Deshaun Watson was willing to look his way often, despite limited offseason opportunities to build chemistry and the wideout being hampered.