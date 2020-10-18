Cooks caught all nine of his targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to Tennessee.

Cooks' one-yard touchdown put the Texans up 36-29 with 1:50 left in regulation, but Houston's offense wouldn't touch the ball again, as the Titans tied the game with four seconds left, then drove it down for the winning touchdown on the first possession of overtime. While his team didn't get the result it was looking for, Cooks enjoyed a second consecutive standout performance, and he now has 21 catches for 229 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games. The 27-year-old wide receiver will look to stay hot in Week 7 against the visiting Packers.