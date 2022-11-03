Cooks (wrist/personal) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Eagles.

Given that fellow wideout Nico Collins (groin) was previously ruled out for the contest, look for Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore to head the Texans' Week 9 wideout corps, with Tyron Johnson and practice squad elevation Jalen Camp also in the mix. While neither Dorsett or Moore represent high-percentage fantasy lineup options, either of the two could possess a degree of utility in deeper formats for those who need to fill in for Cooks or are seeking some short-term wideout depth with six NFL teams on bye this week. Cooks' next chance to suit up for game action will arrive in Week 10 against the Giants, but at this stage it remains to be seen how the Texans plan to proceed with the veteran wideout (who is reportedly frustrated that he wasn't dealt ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline) beyond Thursday's contest.