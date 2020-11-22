Cooks secured four of five targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Patriots.

Cooks caught what would have been a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but the play was wiped out by a penalty. Despite that bad break, he still led the Texans in receiving yards, narrowly edging out Jordan Akins (83) and Will Fuller (80). Cooks has topped 80 yards in three of his last six games while totaling at least 60 yards five times in that stretch, so he has carved out a prominent role heading into a Thanksgiving Day showdown in Detroit.